Coronavirus in Sedgwick County: 5 more deaths, 192 new cases

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Health Department says 5 more people have died with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The county’s COVID-19 dashboard was updated Thursday to show 55 deaths, compared to 50 Wednesday.

The number of Sedgwick County residents who have tested positive since the coronavirus pandemic began is 7,162, an increase of 192 since yesterday.

The COVID-19 dashboard shows 929 people were tested for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The county’s website also updates hospitalizations once a week. On Monday, it showed area hospitals are treating 50 COVID-19 patients. Of those, 23 were in intensive care units.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases its updates on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

In its update Wednesday, it showed Sedgwick County as having 7,399 positive cases since the pandemic began.