Coronavirus in Sedgwick County: Active cases increase to 2,553

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Health Department says there are 2,553 active cases of COVID-19 in Sedgwick County. That is up 91 from yesterday.
The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 went up by one, to 39.
In all, Sedgwick County is reporting 3,962 positive test results since the pandemic began. Of those, 2,553 patients are still considered active cases while 1,370 patients have recovered.
53,324 people in Sedgwick County have been tested for the coronavirus.
The county has a breakdown of confirmed cases by age on its website:
|Age Group
|Confirmed Cases
|0-19
|553
|20-39
|1,658
|40-59
|1,107
|60-79
|480
|80+
|164
