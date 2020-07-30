Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Sedgwick County: Active cases increase to 2,553

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Health Department says there are 2,553 active cases of COVID-19 in Sedgwick County. That is up 91 from yesterday.

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 went up by one, to 39.

In all, Sedgwick County is reporting 3,962 positive test results since the pandemic began. Of those, 2,553 patients are still considered active cases while 1,370 patients have recovered.

53,324 people in Sedgwick County have been tested for the coronavirus.

The county has a breakdown of confirmed cases by age on its website:

Age GroupConfirmed Cases
0-19553
20-391,658
40-591,107
60-79480
80+164

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories