Coronavirus in Sedgwick County: Cases top 3,100, an increase of almost 200 in one day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Health Department says the number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Sedgwick County is 3,114. That is up 196 from Wednesday’s update.
The health department says 1,950 of those cases are currently active.
The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Sedgwick County did not increase. It remains as 33.
The county has tested 47,368 people since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Sedgwick County has had 3,368 positive cases since the pandemic began. It releases its updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Sedgwick County’s website includes this disclaimer: “Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 numbers include confirmed cases that have not yet been finalized in the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) reporting system and may not match KDHE’s reported numbers.”
