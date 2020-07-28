Coronavirus in Sedgwick County: Two more deaths, 50 more cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Health Department says the number of residents who have died with COVID-19 is 38, up two from Monday.

The health department also says the number of active cases in the county has gone up by 26, to 2,442.

In all, the county health department says 51,721 residents have been tested for coronavirus since the pandemic began and 3,790 have tested positive, up 50 from Monday. 1,310 people have recovered.

