Coronavirus infects workers at FedEx facility in Kansas

MISSION, Kan. (AP) – FedEx has confirmed that workers from its facility in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe have tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson from FedEx Ground said in a statement Friday that it was working cooperatively with county health officials and offering voluntary COVID-19 testing to employees and vendors at the facility.
The Kansas City Star reports that the positive tests are considered to be the first cluster of coronavirus cases tied to a workplace in Johnson County, Kansas.
