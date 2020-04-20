Coronavirus linked to 100 deaths in Kansas, number of coronavirus cases jumps to 1,986

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The state says the number of coronavirus cases in Kansas. has increased to 1,986, which is 137 more than Sunday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment website also has the latest death toll. It says 100 people have died since the coronavirus arrived in Kansas. That number is eight higher than Sunday.

The KDHE shows Sedgwick County jumped from 234 on Sunday to 248 Monday.

Governor Laura Kelly and the KDHE will provide an update on the coronavirus in Kansas at 2 p.m. Monday. We will stream it live here on KSN.com.

Atchison County: 6

Barber County: 1

Barton County: 6

Bourbon County: 6

Butler County: 12

Chase County: 1

Chautauqua County: 3

Cherokee County: 7

Clay County: 3

Cloud County: 3

Coffey County: 47

Cowley County: 1

Crawford County: 4

Dickinson County: 1

Doniphan County: 1

Douglas County: 43

Edwards County: 1

Ellis County: 4

Finney County: 38

Ford County: 180

Franklin County: 12

Geary County: 10

Gove County: 1

Greenwood County: 2

Hamilton County: 1

Harvey County: 5

Haskell County: 1

Jackson County: 1

Jefferson County: 6

Jewell County: 4

Johnson County: 377

Kearny County: 2

Labette County: 20

Leavenworth County: 135

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 39

Marion County: 5

McPherson County: 17

Miami County: 4

Mitchell County: 2

Montgomery County: 12

Morris County: 2

Morton County: 2

Neosho County: 2

Osage County: 4

Osborne County: 2

Ottawa County: 3

Phillips County: 1

Pottawatomie County: 6

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 14

Republic County: 4

Riley County: 26

Rooks County: 4

Saline County: 17

Scott County: 1

Sedgwick County: 248

Seward County: 79

Shawnee County: 92

Sherman County: 1

Smith County: 2

Stafford County: 1

Stanton County: 3

Stevens County: 4

Sumner County: 3

Wabaunsee County: 2

Wilson County: 1

Woodson County: 5

Wyandotte County: 427

Furnas County, NE: 2

Red Willow County, NE: 1

Beaver County, OK: 1

Kay County, OK: 46

Texas County, OK: 20

County list updated: Apr 20, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

