Coronavirus-related third inmate death at Ellsworth Correction Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Monday that an Ellsworth Correctional Facility inmate who died on Sunday, Nov. 15 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is the third inmate death at Ellsworth Correctional Facility, and the tenth inmate death related to COVID-19 for the Kansas Department of Corrections.
Kansas Department of Corrections stated the deceased resident was moved October 26 to the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) COVID-19 Management Unit (CMU) after testing positive for the virus, and then transported from LCF to the hospital.
The resident was a 68-year-old white male with underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition. He was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.
The Ellsworth Correctional Facility opened in 1988. Serving only males, the Central Unit provides housing for 820 multi-custody residents and the East Unit provides housing for 95 minimum-custody residents.
