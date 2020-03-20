Coronavirus sends exchange students back home

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – High school exchange students from Spain are seeing first hand how the coronavirus is affecting their home country and their studies.

Adrian, a Junior who joined the exchange program at Garden City High School, came to the United States for many reasons.

“I wanted to experience the American experience, learn about how things are done here, what difference we have between my country and this one,” said Adrian.

The International Cultural Exchange Services will be sending the exchange students back home in the next seven to 10 days, since the cases of coronavirus are rising in the U.S. and because there is no more in-class teaching.

His family said the situation in Spain is not the greatest.

“We have 20,000 internal cases for a population that is around 40,000, so this is a very high level,” they said.

Some people in Spain are embracing the situation, many residents go out at 8 p.m. and applauding first responders to show their gratitude.

Like his family, Adrian said he is remaining optimistic for the time he has left.

“I guess I’ll stay busy and try to do things that I cannot do in Spain,” said Adrian.

LATEST STORIES:



