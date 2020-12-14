Coronavirus vaccinations begin in Wichita

Intensive care nurse Kristen Garrett, left got the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital. Garrett is a MICU nurse serving in the Covid-19 Unit. Administering it is Aimee Wilson, supervisor, Associate and Occupational Health for Ascension Via Christi. (Courtesy: Kansas.com/Wichita Journalism Collaborative)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ascension Via Christi in Wichita has started vaccinating workers against the coronavirus.

Dr. Maggie Hagan, an infectious disease specialist and medical director at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital was the second person at the hospital to get the coronavirus vaccine. (December 14, 2020)(Courtesy: Kansas.com/Wichita Journalism Collaborative)

It posted a message on Facebook that a nurse and four of her colleagues were given the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

This is the Facebook post:

“At 11:12 a.m. local time, Kristen Garrett, RN, Critical Care Nurse, Ascension Via Christi in Wichita, received the COVID-19 vaccine, along with four of her colleagues. Thank you to all who made this possible, and to caregivers at Ascension – and caregivers everywhere – for their selfless dedication to patient care.”

Doses of a vaccine made by Pfizer began arriving in Kansas after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized its emergency use Friday.

Kansas officials expect the state to receive the first of two doses for 23,750 people this week.

Kansas’ vaccine plan calls for the first shots to go to front-line health care workers with a high risk of coronavirus exposure, including workers in nursing homes, as well as nursing home residents. The governor said last week that the second phase will focus on vaccinating essential workers, including first responders but also grocery store and meatpacking plant workers.

On Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 37 more Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19. The state’s new death toll connected to the coronavirus is 2,109.