Cosmosphere plans to reopen May 22

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) —The Kansas Cosmosphere anticipates re-opening safely to the public beginning Friday, May 22, following more than a month of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The plan is contingent on the re-opening phasing as directed by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

Visitors to the Smithsonian-affiliated science center and space museum can expect the following safety measures when they visit:

Multiple hand-sanitizer stations will be available throughout the Cosmosphere

Seating in the Justice Planetarium, Carey Digital Dome theater and Dr. Goddard’s Lab will be limited to

30 persons and attendees will be asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines

Plexiglass shields and six foot floor guides will be at point-of-sale locations

All high-contact, hard/non-porous surfaces will be sanitized daily or multiple times during the day

Access to information racks and other sources of paper, which can be handled by multiple individuals, will be eliminated

The new interactive CosmoKids area, naviGATOR Simulator and children’s activities in the Cosmosphere lobby will not be available for use by the public until further notice

Contactless pay is encouraged for those planning a trip to the Cosmosphere. Tickets are available online at: cosmo.org/visit/tickets or by calling the box office at: 620.665.9312.

Additionally, following a meeting between Cosmosphere Camp leaders, its senior executives and the Reno County Health Director, all summer Cosmosphere Camps scheduled to start on or after June 14 will be held as planned. For full details regarding Cosmosphere Camp safety plans, visit: cosmocamps.org/faq.

Cosmosphere museum and camp staff with public contact will be required to wear a clean face mask and disposable gloves during their shift. Staff who exhibit symptoms of illness will be required to stay at home.

General COVID-19 safety practices, like social distancing and frequent hand washing, are also being practiced by all staff.

For questions on any of the Cosmosphere COVID-19 safety procedures, or to plan your visit, call the Cosmosphere Box Office at: 620.665.9312.

