Cosmosphere to close Mondays and Tuesdays following Labor Day

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cosmosphere will be changing its hours of operation beginning in September.
The museum will be open on Labor Day; however, following the holiday, the Cosmosphere will no longer be open for business on Mondays or Tuesdays. The facility will be closed on Sept. 8.
Thus, beginning Sept. 8th, Cosmosphere hours of operation will be:
- Wednesday-Sunday: 9 am – 5 pm
- Closed: Mondays & Tuesdays
Jim Remar, the Cosmosphere President and CEO, said the change comes as the museum tries to
respond to financial impacts and decreased visitors due to the COVID pandemic.
“The decision to close the building a few days a week was made in effort to alleviate financial strain during the difficult environment we are currently operating in,” Remar said.
For more information, please contact the Cosmosphere Box Office at: 620.665.9312.
