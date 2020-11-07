Councilman Brandon Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, mayor and others in quarantine

Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Starting Saturday, Mayor Brandon Whipple, members of the Wichita City Council, and some city staff will be quarantined for two weeks after Council member Brandon Johnson tested positive for COVID-19.

City officials say exposed personnel will not be able to return to City Hall until approximately November 18.

Council meetings will continue via an online software until the council can meet in person.

City Hall will remain open on a limited basis. Residents are encouraged to check wichita.gov/coronavirus for updates.

