Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Kansas

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 14 had reached 608,013 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 34 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Kansas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of July 8, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Grant County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (18 total deaths)

— 42.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #902 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,273 (949 total cases)

— 21.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#49. Dickinson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (47 total deaths)

— 44.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #879 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,975 (1,842 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 92 (17 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

#48. Labette County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (50 total deaths)

— 44.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,227 (2,791 total cases)

— 29.7% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (17 new cases, +70% change from previous week)

#47. Ellis County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (73 total deaths)

— 44.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #866 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,204 (3,770 total cases)

— 20.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 21 (6 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

#46. Lyon County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (86 total deaths)

— 46.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,059 (4,335 total cases)

— 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 27 (9 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#45. Washington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (14 total deaths)

— 46.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #841 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,285 (556 total cases)

— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 18 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#44. Kearny County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (10 total deaths)

— 47.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #822 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,930 (573 total cases)

— 36.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#43. Saline County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (142 total deaths)

— 48.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #819 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,781 (6,388 total cases)

— 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (26 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

#42. Montgomery County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (84 total deaths)

— 49.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #800 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,965 (3,490 total cases)

— 0.0% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 22 (7 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

#41. Wallace County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (4 total deaths)

— 49.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #798 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,792 (179 total cases)

— 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#40. Cherokee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (53 total deaths)

— 50.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #784 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,536 (2,699 total cases)

— 23.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 401 (80 new cases, +111% change from previous week)

#39. Marshall County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (26 total deaths)

— 51.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #760 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,754 (1,141 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#38. Thomas County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (21 total deaths)

— 52.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #746 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,273 (1,110 total cases)

— 30.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 90 (7 new cases, +600% change from previous week)

#37. Pratt County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (25 total deaths)

— 54.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #718 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,893 (815 total cases)

— 18.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#36. Rawlins County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (7 total deaths)

— 56.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #687 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,162 (333 total cases)

— 20.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

#35. Republic County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (13 total deaths)

— 58.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #655 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,474 (671 total cases)

— 31.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#34. Coffey County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (23 total deaths)

— 58.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #651 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,207 (753 total cases)

— 16.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 24 (2 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

#33. Wichita County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (6 total deaths)

— 59.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #637 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,288 (218 total cases)

— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#32. Cloud County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (25 total deaths)

— 61.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #620 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,427 (1,004 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

#31. Trego County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (8 total deaths)

— 61.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #619 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,520 (407 total cases)

— 32.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#30. McPherson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (85 total deaths)

— 68.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #559 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,737 (3,350 total cases)

— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 32 (9 new cases, +80% change from previous week)

#29. Stanton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (6 total deaths)

— 68.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #550 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,322 (187 total cases)

— 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#28. Mitchell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (18 total deaths)

— 70.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #536 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,517 (569 total cases)

— 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#27. Doniphan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (23 total deaths)

— 71.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #529 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,066 (1,069 total cases)

— 28.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 329 (25 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

#26. Cowley County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (108 total deaths)

— 74.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #476 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,493 (4,012 total cases)

— 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 11 (4 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#25. Morton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (8 total deaths)

— 74.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #475 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,475 (271 total cases)

— 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#24. Meade County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (13 total deaths)

— 81.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #414 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,745 (514 total cases)

— 16.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#23. Harper County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (18 total deaths)

— 87.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #370 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,497 (625 total cases)

— 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 18 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#22. Osborne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (12 total deaths)

— 98.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #303 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,594 (294 total cases)

— 21.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 29 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#21. Clark County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (7 total deaths)

— 98.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #302 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,538 (250 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

#20. Graham County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (9 total deaths)

— 105.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #270 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,677 (265 total cases)

— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#19. Clay County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 375 (30 total deaths)

— 111.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #236 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,235 (819 total cases)

— 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (4 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

#18. Brown County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (38 total deaths)

— 124.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #186 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,028 (1,246 total cases)

— 18.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (3 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

#17. Russell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (28 total deaths)

— 130.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #165 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,631 (866 total cases)

— 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 15 (1 new cases, -75% change from previous week)

#16. Morris County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (23 total deaths)

— 131.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #162 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,605 (596 total cases)

— 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (5 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#15. Ellsworth County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (25 total deaths)

— 131.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #159 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,141 (1,229 total cases)

— 83.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (3 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

#14. Decatur County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (12 total deaths)

— 139.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #146 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,940 (281 total cases)

— 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

#13. Edwards County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (12 total deaths)

— 142.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #137 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,578 (268 total cases)

— 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#12. Lane County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 456 (7 total deaths)

— 157.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #102 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,339 (128 total cases)

— 24.0% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#11. Rush County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 461 (14 total deaths)

— 160.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #98 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,295 (434 total cases)

— 30.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#10. Phillips County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (25 total deaths)

— 170.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #85 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,584 (711 total cases)

— 23.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#9. Cheyenne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 489 (13 total deaths)

— 176.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #81 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,963 (371 total cases)

— 27.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

#8. Scott County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 498 (24 total deaths)

— 181.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #72 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,544 (605 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 21 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#7. Hodgeman County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 502 (9 total deaths)

— 183.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #68 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,873 (213 total cases)

— 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#6. Norton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (27 total deaths)

— 184.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #66 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,832 (1,224 total cases)

— 108.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 261 (14 new cases, +1,300% change from previous week)

#5. Comanche County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 529 (9 total deaths)

— 198.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #47 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,118 (172 total cases)

— 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

#4. Nemaha County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 538 (55 total deaths)

— 204.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #44 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,033 (1,538 total cases)

— 37.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (7 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

#3. Sheridan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 555 (14 total deaths)

— 213.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #39 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,334 (437 total cases)

— 58.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#2. Ness County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 582 (16 total deaths)

— 228.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #32 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,527 (372 total cases)

— 23.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#1. Gove County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 759 (20 total deaths)

— 328.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #6 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 37.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,757 (389 total cases)

— 34.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)