Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Kansas

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: Stacker

Posted: / Updated:

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 8 had reached 606,616 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 33.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Kansas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of July 8, 2021. In Kansas, 42.4% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 48.2% nationwide. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Kingman County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.3% (2,525 fully vaccinated)
— 16.7% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.6% (1,150 fully vaccinated)
— 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (15 total deaths)
— 18.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,906 (780 total cases)
— 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#49. Hodgeman County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.3% (634 fully vaccinated)
— 16.7% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (265 fully vaccinated)
— 23.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 502 (9 total deaths)
— 183.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,873 (213 total cases)
— 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#48. Miami County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.4% (12,103 fully vaccinated)
— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.3% (4,106 fully vaccinated)
— 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 123 (42 total deaths)
— 30.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,283 (2,836 total cases)
— 24.5% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#47. Franklin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.4% (9,045 fully vaccinated)
— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.0% (3,346 fully vaccinated)
— 3.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (43 total deaths)
— 5.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,257 (2,620 total cases)
— 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#46. Harper County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.4% (1,926 fully vaccinated)
— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.7% (864 fully vaccinated)
— 14.8% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (18 total deaths)
— 87.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,497 (625 total cases)
— 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#45. Kiowa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.4% (875 fully vaccinated)
— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.2% (389 fully vaccinated)
— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (4 total deaths)
— 8.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,535 (236 total cases)
— 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#44. Saline County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.5% (19,247 fully vaccinated)
— 16.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (6,413 fully vaccinated)
— 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (142 total deaths)
— 48.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,781 (6,388 total cases)
— 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#43. Edwards County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.6% (996 fully vaccinated)
— 16.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.6% (452 fully vaccinated)
— 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (12 total deaths)
— 142.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,578 (268 total cases)
— 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#42. Rooks County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.9% (1,765 fully vaccinated)
— 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.8% (771 fully vaccinated)
— 14.7% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (11 total deaths)
— 26.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,455 (662 total cases)
— 22.7% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#41. Comanche County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.9% (610 fully vaccinated)
— 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.1% (313 fully vaccinated)
— 9.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 529 (9 total deaths)
— 198.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,118 (172 total cases)
— 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#40. Kearny County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.9% (1,378 fully vaccinated)
— 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.3% (457 fully vaccinated)
— 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (10 total deaths)
— 47.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,930 (573 total cases)
— 36.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#39. Smith County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.9% (1,286 fully vaccinated)
— 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.5% (676 fully vaccinated)
— 15.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 84 (3 total deaths)
— 52.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,787 (279 total cases)
— 29.0% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#38. Osage County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.0% (5,744 fully vaccinated)
— 15.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.3% (2,404 fully vaccinated)
— 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 163 (26 total deaths)
— 7.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,982 (1,273 total cases)
— 27.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#37. Barber County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.1% (1,598 fully vaccinated)
— 14.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.4% (771 fully vaccinated)
— 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (6 total deaths)
— 23.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,448 (374 total cases)
— 23.0% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#36. Logan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.2% (1,011 fully vaccinated)
— 14.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.6% (494 fully vaccinated)
— 5.2% higher vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (6 total deaths)
— 21.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,916 (305 total cases)
— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#35. Pratt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.2% (3,321 fully vaccinated)
— 14.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.6% (1,332 fully vaccinated)
— 13.7% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (25 total deaths)
— 54.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,893 (815 total cases)
— 18.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#34. Ellis County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (10,395 fully vaccinated)
— 14.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.6% (3,637 fully vaccinated)
— 0.1% higher vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (73 total deaths)
— 44.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,204 (3,770 total cases)
— 20.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#33. Jewell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.6% (1,054 fully vaccinated)
— 13.7% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.8% (582 fully vaccinated)
— 16.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (6 total deaths)
— 17.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,503 (216 total cases)
— 31.6% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#32. Marion County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (4,378 fully vaccinated)
— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.7% (1,916 fully vaccinated)
— 14.8% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (24 total deaths)
— 14.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,424 (1,120 total cases)
— 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#31. Clark County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (736 fully vaccinated)
— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.2% (322 fully vaccinated)
— 5.4% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (7 total deaths)
— 98.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,538 (250 total cases)
— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#30. Coffey County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.3% (3,047 fully vaccinated)
— 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.0% (1,310 fully vaccinated)
— 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (23 total deaths)
— 58.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,207 (753 total cases)
— 16.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#29. Reno County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (23,198 fully vaccinated)
— 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.2% (9,200 fully vaccinated)
— 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (141 total deaths)
— 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,891 (8,612 total cases)
— 26.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#28. Wichita County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (793 fully vaccinated)
— 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.7% (282 fully vaccinated)
— 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (6 total deaths)
— 59.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,288 (218 total cases)
— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#27. Gove County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.9% (998 fully vaccinated)
— 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.8% (459 fully vaccinated)
— 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 759 (20 total deaths)
— 328.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,757 (389 total cases)
— 34.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#26. Greenwood County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (2,282 fully vaccinated)
— 10.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.7% (1,133 fully vaccinated)
— 6.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (11 total deaths)
— 4.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,662 (578 total cases)
— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#25. Ness County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (1,049 fully vaccinated)
— 10.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.0% (510 fully vaccinated)
— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 582 (16 total deaths)
— 228.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,527 (372 total cases)
— 23.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#24. Rush County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (1,158 fully vaccinated)
— 10.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.8% (570 fully vaccinated)
— 7.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 461 (14 total deaths)
— 160.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,295 (434 total cases)
— 30.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#23. Washington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (2,097 fully vaccinated)
— 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.7% (980 fully vaccinated)
— 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (14 total deaths)
— 46.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,285 (556 total cases)
— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#22. Greeley County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (478 fully vaccinated)
— 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.9% (182 fully vaccinated)
— 5.8% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 81 (1 total deaths)
— 54.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,442 (104 total cases)
— 23.0% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#21. Dickinson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (7,219 fully vaccinated)
— 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (2,610 fully vaccinated)
— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (47 total deaths)
— 44.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,975 (1,842 total cases)
— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#20. Norton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (2,137 fully vaccinated)
— 5.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (736 fully vaccinated)
— 18.7% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (27 total deaths)
— 184.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,832 (1,224 total cases)
— 108.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#19. Nemaha County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (4,103 fully vaccinated)
— 5.4% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.8% (1,653 fully vaccinated)
— 1.6% higher vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 538 (55 total deaths)
— 204.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,033 (1,538 total cases)
— 37.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#18. Jefferson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (7,674 fully vaccinated)
— 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.5% (2,823 fully vaccinated)
— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (39 total deaths)
— 15.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,311 (1,773 total cases)
— 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#17. Pawnee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (2,595 fully vaccinated)
— 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.3% (1,026 fully vaccinated)
— 6.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (14 total deaths)
— 23.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,397 (1,180 total cases)
— 67.7% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#16. Republic County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.6% (1,883 fully vaccinated)
— 4.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.1% (916 fully vaccinated)
— 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (13 total deaths)
— 58.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,474 (671 total cases)
— 31.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#15. McPherson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (11,635 fully vaccinated)
— 3.8% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.5% (4,642 fully vaccinated)
— 1.3% higher vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (85 total deaths)
— 68.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,737 (3,350 total cases)
— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#14. Geary County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (12,984 fully vaccinated)
— 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.8% (2,309 fully vaccinated)
— 1.6% higher vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (42 total deaths)
— 24.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,699 (3,705 total cases)
— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#13. Lyon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (13,622 fully vaccinated)
— 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.6% (4,133 fully vaccinated)
— 0.1% higher vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (86 total deaths)
— 46.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,059 (4,335 total cases)
— 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#12. Clay County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (3,319 fully vaccinated)
— 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.1% (1,488 fully vaccinated)
— 0.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 375 (30 total deaths)
— 111.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,235 (819 total cases)
— 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#11. Mitchell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (2,509 fully vaccinated)
— 0.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.8% (1,065 fully vaccinated)
— 7.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (18 total deaths)
— 70.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,517 (569 total cases)
— 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#10. Leavenworth County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (34,716 fully vaccinated)
— 0.2% higher vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.8% (9,692 fully vaccinated)
— 0.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 116 (95 total deaths)
— 34.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,021 (7,375 total cases)
— 17.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#9. Morris County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (2,401 fully vaccinated)
— 0.7% higher vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.2% (1,005 fully vaccinated)
— 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (23 total deaths)
— 131.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,605 (596 total cases)
— 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#8. Ellsworth County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (2,609 fully vaccinated)
— 0.9% higher vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.6% (930 fully vaccinated)
— 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (25 total deaths)
— 131.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,141 (1,229 total cases)
— 83.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#7. Brown County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (4,180 fully vaccinated)
— 3.1% higher vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.6% (1,638 fully vaccinated)
— 3.9% higher vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (38 total deaths)
— 124.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,028 (1,246 total cases)
— 18.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#6. Shawnee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (79,528 fully vaccinated)
— 6.1% higher vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.8% (27,237 fully vaccinated)
— 2.9% higher vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (369 total deaths)
— 18.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,075 (17,820 total cases)
— 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#5. Douglas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (57,631 fully vaccinated)
— 11.1% higher vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.7% (13,899 fully vaccinated)
— 11.6% higher vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 70 (85 total deaths)
— 60.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,713 (9,430 total cases)
— 29.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#4. Jackson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (6,347 fully vaccinated)
— 13.7% higher vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.5% (2,006 fully vaccinated)
— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 129 (17 total deaths)
— 27.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,774 (1,419 total cases)
— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#3. Marshall County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (4,718 fully vaccinated)
— 14.6% higher vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.7% (1,883 fully vaccinated)
— 10.3% higher vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (26 total deaths)
— 51.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,754 (1,141 total cases)
— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#2. Johnson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (315,113 fully vaccinated)
— 23.3% higher vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 90.7% (82,094 fully vaccinated)
— 14.1% higher vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 128 (773 total deaths)
— 27.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,001 (60,246 total cases)
— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#1. Graham County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (1,502 fully vaccinated)
— 42.7% higher vaccination rate than Kansas
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.2% (481 fully vaccinated)
— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (9 total deaths)
— 105.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,677 (265 total cases)
— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

