Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Kansas

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county threin—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of April 27 had reached 573,355 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 32.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Kansas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of April 26, 2021. In Kansas, 30.1% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 29.2% nationwide. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Osborne County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.1% (962 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.3% (515 fully vaccinated)

— 16.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (12 total deaths)

— 105.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,448 (289 total cases)

— 19.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#49. Phillips County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.5% (1,490 fully vaccinated)

— 5.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (804 fully vaccinated)

— 13.8% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 459 (24 total deaths)

— 168.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,622 (713 total cases)

— 29.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#48. Stafford County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.5% (1,186 fully vaccinated)

— 5.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (589 fully vaccinated)

— 14.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (9 total deaths)

— 26.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,133 (338 total cases)

— 22.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#47. Stanton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.5% (571 fully vaccinated)

— 5.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (219 fully vaccinated)

— 12.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (6 total deaths)

— 74.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,172 (184 total cases)

— 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#46. Chase County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.7% (760 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (370 fully vaccinated)

— 24.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (3 total deaths)

— 33.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,630 (255 total cases)

— 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#45. Pratt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.8% (2,640 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (1,237 fully vaccinated)

— 11.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (25 total deaths)

— 59.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,872 (813 total cases)

— 15.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#44. Coffey County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.8% (2,357 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (1,205 fully vaccinated)

— 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (23 total deaths)

— 64.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,827 (722 total cases)

— 16.3% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#43. Chautauqua County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.0% (943 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (465 fully vaccinated)

— 28.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (6 total deaths)

— 8.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,185 (266 total cases)

— 22.4% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#42. Kiowa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.4% (728 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (356 fully vaccinated)

— 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (4 total deaths)

— 5.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,616 (238 total cases)

— 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#41. Harper County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.5% (1,602 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (803 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (18 total deaths)

— 93.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,350 (617 total cases)

— 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#40. Kingman County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.5% (2,110 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (1,087 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (15 total deaths)

— 22.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,501 (751 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#39. Marion County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.6% (3,521 fully vaccinated)

— 1.7% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (1,802 fully vaccinated)

— 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (24 total deaths)

— 18.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,987 (1,068 total cases)

— 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#38. Ellis County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.1% (8,590 fully vaccinated)

— 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.0% (3,428 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (73 total deaths)

— 49.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,063 (3,730 total cases)

— 23.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#37. Dickinson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.2% (5,581 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (2,342 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (44 total deaths)

— 39.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,379 (1,732 total cases)

— 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#36. Lyon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.4% (10,102 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.7% (3,825 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (84 total deaths)

— 48.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,785 (4,244 total cases)

— 21.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#35. Kearny County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.7% (1,177 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.1% (443 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (10 total deaths)

— 52.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,747 (566 total cases)

— 39.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#34. Jewell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.7% (885 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (534 fully vaccinated)

— 14.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (5 total deaths)

— 1.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,294 (210 total cases)

— 30.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#33. Logan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.8% (861 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.3% (463 fully vaccinated)

— 9.1% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (6 total deaths)

— 25.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,344 (289 total cases)

— 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#32. Rooks County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.9% (1,520 fully vaccinated)

— 2.7% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (711 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (11 total deaths)

— 31.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,293 (654 total cases)

— 26.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#31. Ness County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.9% (851 fully vaccinated)

— 2.7% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (469 fully vaccinated)

— 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 582 (16 total deaths)

— 240.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,455 (370 total cases)

— 27.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#30. Jefferson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.1% (5,922 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.6% (2,645 fully vaccinated)

— 2.5% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (34 total deaths)

— 4.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,932 (1,701 total cases)

— 15.3% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#29. Hodgeman County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.1% (558 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (251 fully vaccinated)

— 20.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 446 (8 total deaths)

— 160.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,761 (211 total cases)

— 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#28. Edwards County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.3% (876 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (430 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (12 total deaths)

— 150.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,400 (263 total cases)

— 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#27. Rush County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.5% (956 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.7% (515 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 461 (14 total deaths)

— 169.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,196 (431 total cases)

— 34.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#26. Norton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.5% (1,689 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (686 fully vaccinated)

— 16.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 485 (26 total deaths)

— 183.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,477 (1,205 total cases)

— 113.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#25. Greenwood County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.9% (1,906 fully vaccinated)

— 6.0% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.8% (1,059 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (11 total deaths)

— 7.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,278 (555 total cases)

— 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#24. Nemaha County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.9% (3,262 fully vaccinated)

— 6.0% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.2% (1,580 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 547 (56 total deaths)

— 219.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,710 (1,505 total cases)

— 39.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#23. Smith County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.9% (1,144 fully vaccinated)

— 6.0% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (632 fully vaccinated)

— 12.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 84 (3 total deaths)

— 50.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,508 (269 total cases)

— 28.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#22. McPherson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.0% (9,140 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.4% (4,346 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (80 total deaths)

— 63.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,376 (3,247 total cases)

— 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#21. Clark County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.0% (638 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.8% (303 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (7 total deaths)

— 105.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,638 (252 total cases)

— 19.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#20. Comanche County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.1% (546 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.2% (296 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 529 (9 total deaths)

— 209.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,824 (167 total cases)

— 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#19. Wichita County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.6% (691 fully vaccinated)

— 8.3% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (268 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (6 total deaths)

— 65.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,193 (216 total cases)

— 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#18. Leavenworth County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.8% (26,788 fully vaccinated)

— 9.0% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.4% (8,904 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 110 (90 total deaths)

— 35.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,749 (7,153 total cases)

— 17.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#17. Barber County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.8% (1,450 fully vaccinated)

— 9.0% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.1% (737 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (6 total deaths)

— 20.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,426 (373 total cases)

— 20.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#16. Douglas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.9% (40,172 fully vaccinated)

— 9.3% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.8% (12,674 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 67 (82 total deaths)

— 60.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,486 (9,152 total cases)

— 29.0% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#15. Morris County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.9% (1,847 fully vaccinated)

— 9.3% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.1% (907 fully vaccinated)

— 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (22 total deaths)

— 128.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,285 (578 total cases)

— 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#14. Clay County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.1% (2,646 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.6% (1,364 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (29 total deaths)

— 111.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,935 (795 total cases)

— 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#13. Republic County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.3% (1,543 fully vaccinated)

— 10.6% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (827 fully vaccinated)

— 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (13 total deaths)

— 63.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,236 (660 total cases)

— 34.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#12. Johnson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.7% (203,068 fully vaccinated)

— 12.0% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.9% (75,073 fully vaccinated)

— 15.5% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (746 total deaths)

— 27.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,534 (57,435 total cases)

— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#11. Ellsworth County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.7% (2,058 fully vaccinated)

— 12.0% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.7% (867 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (25 total deaths)

— 139.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,977 (1,219 total cases)

— 89.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#10. Shawnee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.8% (59,745 fully vaccinated)

— 12.3% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.6% (25,175 fully vaccinated)

— 5.3% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (358 total deaths)

— 18.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,777 (17,293 total cases)

— 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#9. Washington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.9% (1,835 fully vaccinated)

— 12.6% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.3% (935 fully vaccinated)

— 0.7% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (14 total deaths)

— 51.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,841 (532 total cases)

— 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#8. Gove County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.1% (900 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (432 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 721 (19 total deaths)

— 321.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,605 (385 total cases)

— 38.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#7. Pawnee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.5% (2,214 fully vaccinated)

— 14.6% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.6% (946 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (13 total deaths)

— 18.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,085 (1,160 total cases)

— 71.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#6. Greeley County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.5% (425 fully vaccinated)

— 14.6% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (175 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 81 (1 total deaths)

— 52.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,442 (104 total cases)

— 20.0% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#5. Brown County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.7% (3,317 fully vaccinated)

— 15.3% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.2% (1,530 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (38 total deaths)

— 132.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,892 (1,233 total cases)

— 22.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#4. Jackson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.1% (4,753 fully vaccinated)

— 19.9% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.2% (1,847 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (16 total deaths)

— 29.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,607 (1,397 total cases)

— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#3. Mitchell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.8% (2,258 fully vaccinated)

— 25.6% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.3% (1,000 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (18 total deaths)

— 76.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,383 (561 total cases)

— 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#2. Marshall County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (3,992 fully vaccinated)

— 36.5% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.2% (1,788 fully vaccinated)

— 15.9% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (23 total deaths)

— 38.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,136 (1,081 total cases)

— 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#1. Graham County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (1,060 fully vaccinated)

— 41.9% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (450 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (9 total deaths)

— 112.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,677 (265 total cases)

— 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas