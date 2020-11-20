County COVID-19 drive-through sampling site open on Saturday, Nov. 28

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department COVID-19 Drive-Through Sampling Site will operate from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, providing residents a testing opportunity over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Call (316) 660-1022 before November 28 to schedule an appointment. Any resident, regardless of symptoms, can receive a no-cost COVID-19 test.

On Thursday, November 26, the testing site and the call center will be closed but residents can leave a voicemail. On Friday, November 27, the testing site is closed but staff will work in the call center from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. returning messages. Residents can expect a return call the same day or within two business days. Do not leave multiple voicemail messages as it slows down the system and delays response times.

Priority for testing will be given to people with symptoms and those who are in the following priority asymptomatic groups: public works employees, people working in in-person classrooms of PreK to 12th-grade students, healthcare workers (including hospital, clinic, long-term care, hospice, and home health), first responders, law enforcement, detention facility workers, Direct Support Professionals, or people who work in residential living facilities.

The department will take a sample and send it to a lab for COVID-19 testing. Residents may receive their results in four to six days. The results of the virus test show whether a person has a current infection.