Sedgwick Co. will allow restaurants, not serving alcohol, to remain open to in-person dining without limits

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Commissioners voted to amend the health order to allow restaurants, not serving alcohol, to remain open to in-person dining without any limitations on hours of operation. 

All other provisions within the order will remain. The order requires people must still be masked and maintain six feet of social distancing. Businesses and organizations are responsible for ensuring that individuals comply with the order’s mask-wearing, mass gathering, percentage of fire code capacity limitations, and social distancing requirements. Businesses are expected to make efforts to comply with fire code capacity limitations included.

The order will be in effect from 12:01 a.m., February 7 through 11:59 p.m., March 20. 

The new order lets bars and restaurants stay open later at night and allows them to have more customers at one time.

GuidanceEnding Feb. 6Starting Feb. 7
Bar/ Restaurants (serving alcohol) Curfew11 p.m.Midnight
Restaurants (not serving alcohol) Curfew11 p.m.No Limitations
Mass gathering limit25 people100 people
Retail stores50% of fire code capacity75% of fire code capacity
Bars, restaurants, event centers, fitness centers50% of fire code capacity or 100 people, whichever is less75% of fire code capacity or 150 people, whichever is less
Youth, recreational sporting events2 attendees per participant4 attendees per participant
Local health officer’s event plan review, approvalFor facilities with capacity over 2,000For facilities with capacity over 1,000

