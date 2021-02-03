Sedgwick Co. will allow restaurants, not serving alcohol, to remain open to in-person dining without limits

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Commissioners voted to amend the health order to allow restaurants, not serving alcohol, to remain open to in-person dining without any limitations on hours of operation.

All other provisions within the order will remain. The order requires people must still be masked and maintain six feet of social distancing. Businesses and organizations are responsible for ensuring that individuals comply with the order’s mask-wearing, mass gathering, percentage of fire code capacity limitations, and social distancing requirements. Businesses are expected to make efforts to comply with fire code capacity limitations included.

The order will be in effect from 12:01 a.m., February 7 through 11:59 p.m., March 20.

The new order lets bars and restaurants stay open later at night and allows them to have more customers at one time.