WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) will offer the new Pfizer COVID-19 booster Saturday, Sept.17, at a mobile vaccine clinic for anyone eligible to receive the shot.

The clinic will be held indoors at Wichita North High School, 1437 N. Rochester St., from 8 a.m. to noon as part of the I & R Resource Fair.

No appointment is necessary, and the vaccine will be provided at no cost to recipients.

Everyone 12 years and older who has received the primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations at least two months ago is encouraged to get the updated booster. It is called “bivalent” because it targets both the original coronavirus and Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5 that are causing almost all new COVID-19 infections in Kansas.

To be eligible for the new Pfizer booster, individual:

Must be 12 years or older

Must have completed at least a primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations using any approved vaccine, including Novavax

Must have received their last COVID-19 shot at least two months ago. The last shot could be primary series or booster

Should consider waiting three months after recovery from COVID-19 infection

The COVID-19 vaccine is available at medical provider offices and other locations around Sedgwick County.

The vaccine is by appointment at the main clinic at 2716 W. Central, Wichita. Call 316-660-7300 to schedule.