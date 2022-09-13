WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Health Department has received a shipment of the reformulated Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster.

The booster was reformulated to provide protection against the original strain, plus the variants, including the Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5. Omicron and the subvariants account for almost all new infections in Kansas.

The boosters are for anyone 12 years or older who has already been fully vaccinated, including the original booster. They will be available at medical providers’ offices and through vaccine clinics offered by the health department.

To be eligible for the new Pfizer booster, individuals: