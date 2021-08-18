COVID-19 booster shots available for immunocompromised in Wyandotte County

FILE – In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at a drive-up mass vaccination site in Puyallup, Wash., south of Seattle. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine brought in more than $4 billion in second-quarter sales, Thursday, Aug. 5, pushing the vaccine developer into a profit. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – People aged 12 and up who are immunocompromised can now get a third Pfizer or Moderna booster shot in Wyandotte County.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County announced that starting Wednesday, the booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Kmart vaccination site at 7836 State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

The free shots will be available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The announcement comes after the recommendation of the shot for moderately to severely immunocompromised people by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The CDC and KDHE have not authorized the booster shots for people who are not immunocompromised.

Those individuals who qualify must wait at least 28 days after their second dose to receive the third.