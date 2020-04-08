Kansas cases of coronavirus climb to 1,046

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 1,046 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of Kansas Department of Health and Environment, announced the number at a meeting Wednesday afternoon in Topeka.
There have been 38 deaths.
Governor Laura Kelly will be holding a press briefing at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the latest updates regarding COVID-19. Dr. Norman will join the governor. KSN News will have a stream of the conference on our website.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kelly issued an executive order to limit religious gatherings and funerals ahead of Easter. She said 25% of coronavirus outbreaks in Kansas are tied to religious gatherings.
The Kansas Justice Institute sent a letter to Gov. Laura Kelly regarding Executive Order 20-18. The letter raises constitutional concerns on the substance of EO 20-18.
- Atchison County: 2
- Barber County: 1
- Barton County: 3
- Bourbon County: 6
- Butler County: 8
- Chautauqua County: 3
- Cherokee County: 5
- Clay County: 1
- Cloud County: 2
- Coffey County: 32
- Cowley County: 1
- Crawford County: 4
- Doniphan County: 1
- Douglas County: 38
- Finney County: 10
- Ford County: 1
- Franklin County: 10
- Geary County: 4
- Gove County: 1
- Greenwood County: 1
- Harvey County: 4
- Jackson County: 1
- Jefferson County: 3
- Jewell County: 1
- Johnson County: 219
- Labette County: 8
- Leavenworth County: 43
- Linn County: 5
- Lyon County: 24
- Marion County: 3
- McPherson County: 10
- Miami County: 2
- Mitchell County: 2
- Montgomery County: 9
- Morris County: 2
- Morton County: 1
- Neosho County: 1
- Osage County: 3
- Osborne County: 2
- Ottawa County: 3
- Pottawatomie County: 3
- Pratt County: 1
- Reno County: 10
- Republic County: 2
- Riley County: 17
- Rooks County: 1
- Saline County: 7
- Scott County: 1
- Sedgwick County: 134
- Seward County: 1
- Shawnee County: 43
- Stafford County: 1
- Stevens County: 1
- Sumner County: 2
- Wabaunsee County: 1
- Woodson County: 3
- Wyandotte County: 192
- Beaver County, OK: 1
- Kay County, OK: 33
- Texas County, OK: 3
