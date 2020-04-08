Kansas cases of coronavirus climb to 1,046

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 1,046 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of Kansas Department of Health and Environment, announced the number at a meeting Wednesday afternoon in Topeka.

There have been 38 deaths.

Governor Laura Kelly will be holding a press briefing at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the latest updates regarding COVID-19. Dr. Norman will join the governor. KSN News will have a stream of the conference on our website.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kelly issued an executive order to limit religious gatherings and funerals ahead of Easter. She said 25% of coronavirus outbreaks in Kansas are tied to religious gatherings.

The Kansas Justice Institute sent a letter to Gov. Laura Kelly regarding Executive Order 20-18. The letter raises constitutional concerns on the substance of EO 20-18.

Atchison County: 2

Barber County: 1

Barton County: 3

Bourbon County: 6

Butler County: 8

Chautauqua County: 3

Cherokee County: 5

Clay County: 1

Cloud County: 2

Coffey County: 32

Cowley County: 1

Crawford County: 4

Doniphan County: 1

Douglas County: 38

Finney County: 10

Ford County: 1

Franklin County: 10

Geary County: 4

Gove County: 1

Greenwood County: 1

Harvey County: 4

Jackson County: 1

Jefferson County: 3

Jewell County: 1

Johnson County: 219

Labette County: 8

Leavenworth County: 43

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 24

Marion County: 3

McPherson County: 10

Miami County: 2

Mitchell County: 2

Montgomery County: 9

Morris County: 2

Morton County: 1

Neosho County: 1

Osage County: 3

Osborne County: 2

Ottawa County: 3

Pottawatomie County: 3

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 10

Republic County: 2

Riley County: 17

Rooks County: 1

Saline County: 7

Scott County: 1

Sedgwick County: 134

Seward County: 1

Shawnee County: 43

Stafford County: 1

Stevens County: 1

Sumner County: 2

Wabaunsee County: 1

Woodson County: 3

Wyandotte County: 192

Beaver County, OK: 1

Kay County, OK: 33

Texas County, OK: 3

