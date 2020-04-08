Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas cases of coronavirus climb to 1,046

by: KSN News

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 1,046 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of Kansas Department of Health and Environment, announced the number at a meeting Wednesday afternoon in Topeka.

There have been 38 deaths.

Governor Laura Kelly will be holding a press briefing at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the latest updates regarding COVID-19. Dr. Norman will join the governor. KSN News will have a stream of the conference on our website.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kelly issued an executive order to limit religious gatherings and funerals ahead of Easter. She said 25% of coronavirus outbreaks in Kansas are tied to religious gatherings.

The Kansas Justice Institute sent a letter to Gov. Laura Kelly regarding Executive Order 20-18. The letter raises constitutional concerns on the substance of EO 20-18.

  • Atchison County: 2
  • Barber County: 1
  • Barton County: 3
  • Bourbon County: 6
  • Butler County: 8
  • Chautauqua County: 3
  • Cherokee County: 5
  • Clay County: 1
  • Cloud County: 2
  • Coffey County: 32
  • Cowley County: 1
  • Crawford County: 4
  • Doniphan County: 1
  • Douglas County: 38
  • Finney County: 10
  • Ford County: 1
  • Franklin County: 10
  • Geary County: 4
  • Gove County: 1
  • Greenwood County: 1
  • Harvey County: 4
  • Jackson County: 1
  • Jefferson County: 3
  • Jewell County: 1
  • Johnson County: 219
  • Labette County: 8
  • Leavenworth County: 43
  • Linn County: 5
  • Lyon County: 24
  • Marion County: 3
  • McPherson County: 10
  • Miami County: 2
  • Mitchell County: 2
  • Montgomery County: 9
  • Morris County: 2
  • Morton County: 1
  • Neosho County: 1
  • Osage County: 3
  • Osborne County: 2
  • Ottawa County: 3
  • Pottawatomie County: 3
  • Pratt County: 1
  • Reno County: 10
  • Republic County: 2
  • Riley County: 17
  • Rooks County: 1
  • Saline County: 7
  • Scott County: 1
  • Sedgwick County: 134
  • Seward County: 1
  • Shawnee County: 43
  • Stafford County: 1
  • Stevens County: 1
  • Sumner County: 2
  • Wabaunsee County: 1
  • Woodson County: 3
  • Wyandotte County: 192
  • Beaver County, OK: 1
  • Kay County, OK: 33
  • Texas County, OK: 3

