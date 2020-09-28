COVID-19 cluster at Paradigm Services residence

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County has partnered with Paradigm Services to provide an update on a newly identified cluster at a residence with five cases.

“The health, safety, and well-being of our residents and staff has always been and continues to be a top priority for Paradigm Services,” said Brandy Neice, Director. “We are following guidance from the CDC, KDHE, and the local health department to ensure that we are doing all we can to reduce the chances of our residents from contracting COVID-19.”

All staff and residents associated with the home have been tested and are being monitored.

“We appreciate the diligence and attention to care that Paradigm Services provides to all of their residents and staff,” said Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health Director. “The health department recognizes that COVID-19 can be easily spread throughout the community and continues to encourage everyone to lessen the spread by using the tools in our toolbox: good hand hygiene, keeping six feet of distance away from others, and wearing a mask.”

