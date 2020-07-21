COVID-19 cluster reported at local longterm care facility

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County and Kansas Masonic Home announced Tuesday a COVID-19 cluster of 13 cases, including six staff and seven residents, at the facility.

Previously, only staff had tested positive for the disease. All residents are being moved into private rooms with dedicated staff.

The Kansas Masonic Home stated Tuesday, “KMH implemented infection control measures in accordance with CMS and CDC guidelines which includes limitations on visitation, screening all staff member prior to working, hand hygiene and staff members and residents wearing facemasks or coverings.”

Visitation, which is limited to comfort care scenarios require administrator or director of nursing approval, will continue as per guidance from KDADS. Our household coordinators are working diligently to ensure residents are still connecting with their loved ones. We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this virus within our community.

“We are working with KMH to contain further spread of COVID-19 at their facility,” said County Health Director Adrienne Byrne. “COVID-19 is especially dangerous for older adults and we want to ensure the health and safety of residents and staff and reduce the spread.”

As with all notifiable diseases, Sedgwick County investigates reports of COVID-19. If a case is identified in a long-term care facility, Sedgwick County recommends that the facility isolate any symptomatic people away from other residents. Residents and staff are tested, either by the Health Department or through the facility. The facility monitors all residents and staff for symptoms. Sedgwick County works with them to ensure all close contacts are identified and are properly quarantined or isolated.

