COVID-19 clusters closing in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department says that as of Saturday, three clusters are no longer active and considered closed.
These three clusters, located at two businesses and one church, accounted for 26 COVID-19 cases. Seven clusters of COVID-19 remain active in Sedgwick County.
A cluster is considered active until all cases have been recovered for at least two
consecutive 14-day periods.
Cumulatively, there are 27 cases associated with the churches clusters; 129 cases
associated with the long-term care clusters; there are 25 cases linked to the business
clusters; and 53 cases related to the correctional facility cluster.
The Sedgwick County Health Department’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated to
reflect current cluster data.
Learn more at www.sedgwickcounty.org.
