COVID-19: Drive-thru, get tested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Drive thru, get tested, it’s that easy. As we continue practicing social distancing, GraceMed Health Clinic is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

GraceMed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Julie Elder said they are following the KDHE guidelines to determine who should be tested.

“They set forth very clear guidelines that are on their website, so we are following them when we determine if a patient is a candidate for testing,” Dr. Elder said.

Patients, who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms, start by calling a triage team, mostly made up of nurses, who ask them a series of questions. If they meet the KDHE guidelines, they can then schedule an appointment.

Dr. Elder said patients stay in their car during the entire process.

“I think patients have appreciated it in the sense that it is convenient — you know they get here, we do the testing, they get through and they get some answers,” Dr. Elder said.

She said they are also taking all the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe.

“We give them a mask to wear while we are talking and communicating, they are asked to keep their windows up,” Dr. Elder said. “When we are doing the majority of the communication and even the waiting period, they keep their windows rolled up.”

Dr. Elder said it is so important to follow the rules as more and more cases are diagnosed.

If you are experiencing symptoms, drive-thru testing is taking place at GraceMed’s Administration Building located at 1150 N. Broadway in Wichita.

Keep in mind, you still have to have an appointment. To schedule one today, call (316) 866-2000.

