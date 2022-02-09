WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department’s COVID-19 testing location at 4115 E. Harry will be changing hours.

The department said the location will be open for COVID-19 testing on Sundays from 12–5 p.m. The testing site will be open during the week on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; and Wednesdays 8 a.m.–6 p.m. The site will now be closed on Fridays.

“We have noticed a lot of testing demand on Mondays with a drop-off occurring in the latter part of the workweek. Adjusting the schedule to keep open on Sundays adds some needed accessibility for testing over the weekend,” said Adrienne Byrne, director of SCHD.

COVID-19 Testing Locations & Hours Effective Feb. 13, 2022

4115 E. Harry St. Wichita

Nose, Throat & Saliva PCR Testing (No Antigen)

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday 12 – 5 p.m.

The health department is shutting down its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at 777 E. Waterman St. in downtown Wichita. The last day of testing at the drive-thru site will be Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 2:30–7 p.m. The National Guard, whose assignment ends Feb. 9, has supported the site.

The Harry site conducts nose swab, throat swab and saliva testing for adults and children over 18 months. PCR test results are typically available within 24 hours.

The CDC recommends PCR tests to determine whether to quarantine after a known or suspected exposure to COVID-19. PCR tests are not recommended within 90 days of a COVID-19 infection. People with recent COVID-19 infection should seek antigen testing instead.