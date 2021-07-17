Officials confirm COVID-19 exposure at Butler County Fair

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Butler County has been notified that a person testing positive for COVID-19 after they attended the lamb and goat show at the Butler County Fair on Friday, July 16.

Officials say the risk of other exposures or spread is limited because the event was an open-air event and the individual had limited contact with anyone outside of their immediate family. County officials added that anyone experiencing symptoms who attended the Butler County Fair on Friday in the afternoon and evening should get tested.

Testing sites can be found at KnowbeforeyougoKS.com. You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.