COVID-19 forces Harvey County Detention Center to suspend visitations

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Detention Center is suspending visitation at the Harvey County Detention Center due to positive COVID-19 cases among inmates. It also includes support services and fingerprinting services.

The sheriff’s office said inmates still have access to phone calls and video conferencing. They also have continued access to medical professionals.

The sheriff’s office said the decision was made to protect the health and safety of our inmates, staff and visitors to the facility.

