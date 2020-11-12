COVID-19 forces Kansas health system to postpone surgeries

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Doctors in the University of Kansas Health System have started postponing a small number of elective surgeries to free up bed space at its Kansas City, Kansas, hospital because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.
KMBC-TV reports that doctors said during a Thursday morning video briefing that they’re working to see which patients can safely delay surgeries. The health system’s officials said it is having to turn away out-of-state patients because of a lack of space.
State health department data shows that Kansas had a record daily average of 2,430 new confirmed and probable cases during the seven days that ended Wednesday.