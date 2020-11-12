COVID-19 forces Kansas health system to postpone surgeries

In this photo provided by Ascension Via Christi Health System, Jenifer Phelps, right, a nurse manager, talks with patient Angie Mooneyham in an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients at the Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 in Wichita, Kan. The hospital has created two new units for coronavirus patients as hospitalizations have increased, both in Wichita and across Kansas. (Ascension Via Christi Health System via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Doctors in the University of Kansas Health System have started postponing a small number of elective surgeries to free up bed space at its Kansas City, Kansas, hospital because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

KMBC-TV reports that doctors said during a Thursday morning video briefing that they’re working to see which patients can safely delay surgeries. The health system’s officials said it is having to turn away out-of-state patients because of a lack of space.

State health department data shows that Kansas had a record daily average of 2,430 new confirmed and probable cases during the seven days that ended Wednesday.