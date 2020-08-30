COVID-19 hits fraternities, sororities hard in Kansas

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The coronavirus is hitting fraternities and sororities in Kansas particularly hard, with 10% testing positive at the University of Kansas and outbreaks linked to four sororities at Kansas State University.

The University of Kansas said Friday in a news release that it has conducted 21,719 tests and 474 have been positive, for a positive rate of 2.18%. But among sororities and fraternities, there have been 270 positives among 2,698 members tested.

At Kansas State, health officials announced six cases at Alpha Delta Pi, six at Alpha Xi Delta, five at Chi Omega and five at Kappa Delta, The Kansas City Star reports.

The cases have resulted in quarantines.

