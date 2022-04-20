WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Commissioners on Wednesday rescinded the COVID-19 local disaster declaration by a vote of 5-0.

The declaration was put into place in March 2020 and now 763 days later, the county emergency manager told the commission we no longer need it.

The first case of COVID-19 in the county was reported on March 18, 2020.

“We feel that we are moving from the emergency response to more of the recovery phase. Our healthy supply chain is intact. We’ve got testing and vaccination abilities in the community to reach all of our residents,” said Sedgwick County Emergency Manager Julie Stimson.

The action doesn’t impact state support for COVID-19 intervention, vaccinations, testing and other responses outlined in the governor’s endemic response plan.