TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment opened new mass testing sites in Garden City and Emporia.

Additionally, KDHE is replacing outdoor testing sites in Topeka, Manhattan and Lawrence with new indoor locations to limit weather-related site closures.

The following new COVID-19 testing sites will be opened:

Open now:

Finney County Fairgrounds in Garden City, 409 Lake Ave Hours: Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Clint Bowyer Community Center in Emporia, 2700 W US Hwy 50 Hours: Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Southwest Publishing in Topeka, 4000 SE Adams Street Suite 2 Hours: Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Open on 2/2:

Anderson Ave & Seth Child Road in Manhattan, 3019 Anderson Ave Hours: Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Former Payless in Lawrence, 1540 Wakarusa Drive Hours: Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.



The following outdoor COVID-19 testing sites will be closed:

Closing 2/1 – Walmart California Avenue in Topeka, 2630 SE California Ave

Closing 2/2 – Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan, 100 Manhattan Town Center

Closing 2/2 – Walmart Iowa Street in Lawrence, 3300 Iowa Street

Individuals can find alternate free testing sites as well as updated hours and availability at KnowBeforeYouGoKS.com.