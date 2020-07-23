COVID-19 mobile testing coming next week to several Sedgwick County locations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department’s Mobile Outreach Response (MOR) Team will provide walk-in/bike-in testing opportunities from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the following dates and locations:

Monday, July 27 – Bethany United Methodist Church, 1601 S Main St., Wichita, KS 67213

Thursday, July 30 – PIX Community Center, 101 E. Main St., Mulvane, KS 67110

Tuesday, August 4 – Cheney Fire Department (Community Room), 525 N. Main, Cheney, KS 67027

Thursday, August 6 – Colwich Fire Department, 310 S. Second St., Colwich, KS 67030

No appointment is necessary. MOR supports the community by providing increased access to no-cost coronavirus testing for Sedgwick County residents who have symptoms or who are contacts of known COVID-19 positive people. In addition, people without symptoms can be tested if they are first responders, healthcare workers (including home health and long-term care), law enforcement, detention facility workers, direct support professionals, or if they work in residential group living facilities.

If you have special needs, please contact the testing staff on your arrival. The SCHD will take a nasopharyngeal (nose) swab and send it to a lab for COVID-19 testing. At this time, results are returned from the health department in five to seven days. The results of the virus test show whether a person has a current infection. It is not an antibody test.

Residents with symptoms should be tested. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, and the most common COVID-19 symptoms include:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fever

Chills or shivering

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Diarrhea

Fatigue or feeling more tired than normal

