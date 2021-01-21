COVID-19: One year later

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One year ago Thursday, the first COVID-19 case in the United States was confirmed in Washington state. Wichita area hospitals were already preparing for the virus before that case and continued to prepare until the first positive case in the Sunflower state showed up six weeks later on March 7, 2020.

“We had already started to screen patients for travel history to China in our hospitals,” said Sam Antonios, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Ascension Via Christi. “That’s even before anything else, not even a single case in the US and we were already doing that.”

One nurse explained the biggest challenge the staff has faced in its nearly year-long battle against the coronavirus.

“Some of these nurses have been nurses for 20-30 years, and they’ve seen as much death in the last year and sometimes maybe even double the death in the last year than they have seen in their last 20-30 years,” said Jennifer Rogers, a nurse manager at Ascension Via Christi Saint Francis

Dr. Antonios believes the lessons learned over the last year will help future hospitals and their staff prepare for the next time a pandemic occurs.

“We have seen the benefit of collaboration, working together,” said Antonios. “That has made a difference in my opinion.”

“We will get through this,” adds Rogers. “Hopefully learn from it on all fronts of everything because hindsight is always 20/20.”

Listed below is a timeline of significant events throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

January 21 — CDC confirms first COVID-19 case in the United States of America

A man in Washington state becomes the first person in the United States with a confirmed case of the 2019 novel coronavirus after returning from Wuhan on January 15. The CDC then deploys a team to help with the investigation, including the potential use of contact tracing.

March 7 — First confirmed COVID-19 case in Kansas

Governor Laura Kelly confirmed the first positive case of coronavirus in Johnson County, Kansas.

June 10 — US COVID-19 cases reach two million

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 hits two million in the United States as new infections continue to rise in 20 states.

September 16 — Trump Administration releases vaccine distribution plan

Government agencies aim to make a COVID-19 vaccine free for all Americans, with plans of the vaccine being distributed in January 2021. The plan does not include a decision on who would be the first to receive the vaccine.

November 9 — President-elect Biden announces COVID-19 transition team

New President-elect Joe Biden announces the names of the people who will serve on his Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board.

December 11 — FDA clears COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, BioNTech

The FDA agrees to a EUA for the Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine, and shipments begin

December 29 — First US case of new COVID-19 variant found in Colorado

The variant found a week prior in the United Kingdom is found in a Colorado man in his 20s with no travel history. Scientists say they are concerned, but not surprised, since viruses are known to mutate.

January 20 — President Joe Biden signs executive order to change COVID-19 policies

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden signs several executive orders in front of the media, including changes to the US’ plans to fight COVID-19. This executive order included a mask mandate on Federal lands.