COVID-19 outbreak linked to Lenexa Chick-fil-A with at least 10 positive cases

LENEXA, Kan. (WDAF) — A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Lenexa is the site of the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Johnson County.

Johnson County health officials say at least 10 positive cases are tied to the Chick-fil-A restaurant located at 15919 W. 87th Street Parkway.

The health department will offer COVID-19 testing to around 80 workers at the restaurant.

The restaurant is listed as closed due to COVID-19 related issues on Chick-fil-A’s corporate website.

