LENEXA, Kan. (WDAF) — A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Lenexa is the site of the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Johnson County.
Johnson County health officials say at least 10 positive cases are tied to the Chick-fil-A restaurant located at 15919 W. 87th Street Parkway.
The health department will offer COVID-19 testing to around 80 workers at the restaurant.
The restaurant is listed as closed due to COVID-19 related issues on Chick-fil-A’s corporate website.
LATEST STORIES:
- COVID-19 outbreak linked to Lenexa Chick-fil-A with at least 10 positive cases
- Construction to close stretch off I-235 over Father’s Day weekend
- People from across the country head to Tulsa days before Trump rally
- ‘It’s a step in the right direction’: Wichitans share ideas for change to prevent racial profiling
- Competitive Drive: As a dual-threat option, Lem Wash aims for another big season with the Panthers