COVID-19 outbreaks in Wellington schools lead to closings

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Wellington Public Schools released a statement on Facebook Thursday night stating that they would temporarily be closing all schools in the district.

The statement says, “The Sumner County Health Department and USD 353 have deemed 3 of our 6 buildings as COVID-19 outbreak schools. Therefore, we will be temporarily closing all schools and suspending sports practices and other school-related events.”

The district will be closed starting August 27 and will reopen on September 7.

Here is Wellington School District’s full statement: