COVID-19 positive patient in Hays Medical Center is not resident of Ellis County

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ellis County Health Department announced Friday that a COVID-19 positive patient admitted to Hays Medical Center is not a resident of Ellis County.
The Ellis County Health Department said they cannot report on any cases that do not have a residence in or that directly impact the health and safety of Ellis County residents.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) notifies the county health department of patient residence for anyone with a positive COVID-19 test.
