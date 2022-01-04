COVID-19 safety protocols still in place as USD 259 heads back to school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Students in the USD 259 school district head back to school Wednesday, Jan. 5, and COVID-19 protocols are still in place.

Wichita Public Schools COVID case protocols are as follows:

Close contact

A person is considered “close contact” of a confirmed case if they were within six feet of the case for 10 minutes or longer (regardless of mask usage) or if they had exposure to secretions (for example, being coughed or sneezed on).

LOW-RISK CONTACT = Close contact and positive case, both wearing masks at the time of exposure.

An individual may continue to attend school or work if they:

• Continue to wear a mask

• Remain symptom-free

HIGH-RISK CONTACT = One or both of the close contact and positive case not wearing masks at the time of exposure.

If unvaccinated or partially vaccinated:

An individual may continue to attend school or work if they:

• Consent to daily rapid antigen testing for eight days

• Continue to wear a mask

• Remain symptom-free

If fully vaccinated or has tested positive for COVID-19 within the past six months:

An individual may continue to attend school or work if they:

• Continue to wear a mask

• Remain symptom-free

Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

If an individual has symptoms of COVID-19 but has not yet been confirmed negative or positive for COVID-19, stay home and get tested.

Contact your school or worksite to notify them of your absence. Call 316-973-4790 to schedule free testing.

COVID-19 symptoms include the following:

• Fever of 100.4°F or greater

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Chills or shivering

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• Sore throat

• New loss of taste or smell

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

Confirmed case

An individual is considered a confirmed case if the individual tests positive for COVID-19.

Confirmed cases are:

• excluded from on-site school and work

• to isolate at home for a minimum of 10 days

• remain fever free for 72 hours without medication, whichever is longer

Call your school or worksite to confirm your positive case and make any necessary arrangements.

A school nurse or health services will follow up for contact tracing.

The above details do not apply to household contacts.

Household contact of confirmed case

For more information on what to do if a member of your household tests positive, please visit the WPSAdvance website.

If you are a parent or guardian who needs to sign a consent form for WPS — Consent to Daily COVID-19 Testing, click here.

If you are a staff member and need to report any of the above situations, you can the COVID-19 Hotline at 316-833-0074 or click here.