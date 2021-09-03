COVID-19 testing in Sedgwick County is at the highest it’s been since January

Members of the public are tested at a pop up COVID-19 clinic at a shopping centre in Sydney, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. NSW is racing to vaccinate as many people as quickly as it can as the daily COVID-19 case numbers spiral higher despite nearly eight weeks of lockdown. (Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As positive cases of COVID-19 rise in Sedgwick County, so do the amount of tests being conducted.

Over the past few days, Sedgwick County has carried out over 4,000 tests each day. According to the county’s dashboard, the last time we saw numbers like this was back in January.

The sheer volume of people wanting tests is causing long wait times at walk-in sites throughout the city, including the testing center at the Sunflower Shelter at Sedgwick County Park.

Nurse Ali Harrison has seen a dramatic increase of walk-ins in a matter of weeks.

“Throughout the week it’s usually like a five hour wait time, like, three to five, and then it gets busy during lunch. I’m pretty surprised. The cases are really going up, I feel like,” said Harrison.

For those who want to get tested, Harrison said early mornings are usually slower, but the schedule can get packed quickly.

For more information on where to get tested in Sedgwick County click here.