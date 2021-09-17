COVID-19 testing increasing the workload for Kansas school nurses

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The nationwide shortage of nurses is now impacting local schools. In Haysville, some district health staff are working more than 60 hours a week.

The district school nurse in Haysville said that their workload has grown with more testing and children in the classroom.

“If we have an appropriate amount of help, the workload would be lessened, and it would be so much better. The issue is just not enough people to get the work done because the work itself isn’t generally that hard. It is just a manner of spreading it out to help each other out,” said Beth Schutte, Haysville school nurse.

On Tuesday, the district tested and processed 240 COVID-19 tests about the number they see daily.

Students exposed to a COVID-19 case have to be tested daily for seven days. But, the district nurse said, with more staff, they could expand to all-day testing and ease their workload.

The assistant superintendent for Haysville schools said they are working hard to stay afloat.

“Across the board, if someone is wanting to work in a school setting and have the same calendar that school kids do, I really hope they would consider their local school district,” said Dr. Michael Clagg, assistant superintendent of Haysville Public Schools.

The district nurse said the superintendent has been working with the nursing staff to adjust the workload.