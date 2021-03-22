COVID-19 testing moved to Sunflower Shelter at Sedgwick County Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County has moved COVID-19 testing. The test location is now at the Sunflower Shelter at Sedgwick County Park, 6501 W. 21st Street.

The Sunflower Shelter is located near the park entrance at 13th Street.

Testing is available for residents regardless of symptoms Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon. No appointment is required. Results of the PCR tests are generally available within 12-24 hours.

COVID-19 Vaccinations

The community vaccine clinic at K-State Research & Extension will end on Saturday, March 27.

The vaccine clinic at 223 S. Main will be the primary location for people to schedule a vaccine appointment. People who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine in Phases 1-4 are able to schedule an appointment online.

If a person with a severe medical risk has received medical advice to not go to a large vaccine clinic, such as the community vaccination site at 223 S. Main, please call (316) 660-1029 to schedule an appointment for the drive-thru clinic.