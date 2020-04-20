COVID-19 threatens survival of small town businesses in Kansas

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW)- Will small town businesses survive the economic and financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic?

It’s the big question on the minds of many Kansans and small business owners.

The pandemic has caused traffic to slow down in downtown Winfield.

An area known for its knick knack shops and local restaurants is now somewhat silent.

“They tried to do deliveries or they tried to do over the phone or website,” said Kevin McClung, owner of KPM Computer Solutions. “It’s just so tough.”

Cowley County Economic Development is working with small business owners during this time to offer support and financial solutions.

“We’ve had businesses even just kind of standing out trying to get some attention,” said Kerri Falletti, executive director. “They’re really promising and showing appreciation for their business.”

The fate of these shops could be different than nearby cities like Wichita because small towns like Winfield depend greatly on local businesses.

“Even just losing one is going to take such a hit,” said Falletti. “The more we lose, the more that we don’t have those services or providers in our community. Then, that means people will leave the community.”

Those services include small business like nail shops, salons, and more.

“People don’t shop local,” said Heather Meier, owner of The Last Tangle. “Losing that will hurt everybody. We’re all in this together. We just have to support one another.”

Meier works alongside several other stylists. Some of their husbands are out of work or they’re having to help their other family members financially. Meier said it’s been tough.

“The unknowns of how we’ll continue to pay our bills and how we’ll continue to feed our children,” said Meier. “But a lot of it is the missing of clients and not having that connection.”

Some small essential businesses in Cowley County have been able to stay afloat, though.

KPM Computer Solutions used to be a hamburger shop in the 1960s and has a built-in drive-thru that has come in hands during the pandemic.

“It’s already tough to be a small business,” said McClung. “You’ve got large box stores in town that can take a lot of customers at one time, and they’re able to stay open and small businesses can’t.”

Some businesses may never reopen, others may flourish when the state opens back up. Only time will tell.

“We’re a small town,” said McClung. “We really want to get back to our restaurants. We’re close knit. We want to sit down and visit with each other.”

Cowley County is offering resources to small business owners. To find out more, click here.

