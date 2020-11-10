COVID-19 trial results reason for optimism with health officials in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As the COVID-19 vaccine trials continue in Wichita, there is guarded optimism nationwide for an effective vaccine.

News reports out Monday say the Pfizer company has claimed one of its trials has come back as roughly 90% effective.

Local health leaders say this is a big deal but warn you still need to wear that mask and keep your social distance.

“We had hoped the vaccine would be effective,” said Sedgwick County Health Director Dr. Gerold Minns.

Minns said we have a long way to go in the fight with COVID.

This news on one trial showing very good results comes as clinical trials in Wichita and Sedgwick County continue.

“We have 1,500 in the sample size with a company,” said Dr. Terry Poling with AMR Alliance for Multispecialty Research. “We’re currently working with six different pharmaceutical companies on COVID-19 trials.”

Poling says it’s been a hectic time of hiring more coordinators for the trials and working a lot of overtime. But, he adds, that is a good thing.

“Oh, yes. We are going to have one vaccine that works,” said Poling. “I can guarantee you.”

