COVID-19 UPDATE: 64 positive cases in Kansas

Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health said positive cases of the novel coronavirus are up in Kansas.

The KDHE released a breakdown of tests to keep track of COVID-19 related events revealing there have now been 64 total positive cases in Kansas.





There are 24 positive cases through testing at private labs and 31 from the Kansas Health and Environmental lab. Two deaths have been attributed to the virus; one in Johnson County and a second in Wyandotte.

The KDHE has created a toolkit of Kansas-specific guidance to help local public health departments engage with their community partners on COVID-19 planning. It can be found on the KDHE website. New information is added daily.

LATEST STORIES: