COVID-19 vaccine appointments for ages 12+ years open in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County is providing the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for those aged 12 to 15 years old at walk-in clinics across the county beginning today.
There are approximately 45,000 people aged 12 to 17 in Sedgwick County.
Find a location near by clicking here.
- Parent/guardian permission is required to receive the vaccine for those under the age of 18.
- If a child has no proof of age through ID or birth certificate, at the clinic, a parent/guardian must sign attesting to the child’s age.
- For people who do not speak English or are not comfortable speaking English, free interpreting services are available at the vaccine clinics to help you receive a vaccine.
- The Pfizer vaccine for children is not modified from the vaccine used for adults. Those aged 12 and older are advised to receive two shots, administered three weeks apart.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics offered by Sedgwick County
|Clinic
|Location
|Hours
|More Information
|Main Vaccine Clinic
|223 S. Main, Wichita
(Former Wichita Library)
|11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. through Fri.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.
|Walk-in or appointment
|Drive-thru Clinic
|777 E. Waterman, Wichita
(Wichita Transit Operations)
|10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday
|For people with mobility difficulties or who have received medical advice to not go to a large vaccine clinic.
Walk-in or appointment
|Partner and Mobile Clinics
|See list here
The Pfizer vaccine was declared safe and effective during trials. The vaccine was previously authorized for those 16 and older.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for people aged 12 and older; the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are approved for people aged 18 and older.
Sedgwick County will continue to administer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.