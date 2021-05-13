COVID-19 vaccine appointments for ages 12+ years open in Sedgwick County

Vials of Pfizer’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County is providing the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for those aged 12 to 15 years old at walk-in clinics across the county beginning today.

There are approximately 45,000 people aged 12 to 17 in Sedgwick County.

Parent/guardian permission is required to receive the vaccine for those under the age of 18.

If a child has no proof of age through ID or birth certificate, at the clinic, a parent/guardian must sign attesting to the child’s age.

For people who do not speak English or are not comfortable speaking English, free interpreting services are available at the vaccine clinics to help you receive a vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine for children is not modified from the vaccine used for adults. Those aged 12 and older are advised to receive two shots, administered three weeks apart.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics offered by Sedgwick County

Clinic Location Hours More Information Main Vaccine Clinic 223 S. Main, Wichita

(Former Wichita Library) 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. through Fri.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. Walk-in or appointment Drive-thru Clinic 777 E. Waterman, Wichita

(Wichita Transit Operations) 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday For people with mobility difficulties or who have received medical advice to not go to a large vaccine clinic.

Walk-in or appointment Partner and Mobile Clinics See list here

The Pfizer vaccine was declared safe and effective during trials. The vaccine was previously authorized for those 16 and older.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for people aged 12 and older; the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are approved for people aged 18 and older.

Sedgwick County will continue to administer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.