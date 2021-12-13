COVID-19 vaccine incentive clinic coming to Cheney Dec. 19

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cheney Fire Department will be hosting a “Home for the Holidays” vaccine incentive clinic on Sunday, Dec. 19 from 1 – 4 p.m. in partnership with Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD).

People receiving first doses of vaccine can choose from incentives including household items, children’s toys, electronics, dog crates, games, and more. People receiving additional doses, including boosters, will receive limited-run t-shirts.

“By offering these incentives, we hope to provide added encouragement for people to get the first shot or complete their series,” says Adrienne Byrne, Director of SCHD. “More importantly, we hope people will come out to protect themselves and their loved ones heading into the holidays.”

SCHD will be administering Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 and older and Johnson & Johnson vaccine for ages 18 and older at no cost. No appointments are necessary, and people can get vaccinated even if they received their prior shot(s) somewhere else.

The clinic in Cheney follows a successful incentive clinic held in Park City on Dec. 4. At that event, 59 people received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, more than half of the total vaccines administered.