COVID-19 vaccines may now be offered at your doctor’s office

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you are headed to your physician, it is likely you could get the COVID-19 vaccine there.

A local family doctor said it was a long time coming, but now that he is able to vaccinate patients, it is helping him fill the gap.

“It feels like you have a new mechanism of creating safety,” said Dr. Terry Klein.

Klein has an office in Wichita. He said his office has been ready to distribute vaccines from the start.

“We are very, very excited,” Dr. Klein said.

Now, that he has the vaccines, Klein said he is able to connect with the patients about their questions.

“You do it in a setting where there is a relationship established, you can go more deeply into what the specifics are for that individual, and you can apply it more specifically to that individual in that family, that’s exactly what we’re trying to do,” said Dr. Klein.

Both the state’s COVID response chief, Dr. Marci Nielsen, and the Sedgwick County health officer, Dr. Garold Minns, said family doctors have personal experiences with their patients making the physicians more trustworthy.

“The doctors may just bring that up with whether you’re interested in getting the vaccine or have you had it, and if they have questions, that’s their opportunity to discuss right there with their physician, see if they can feel better about getting the vaccine if they’re having some concerns about it,” said Dr. Minns.

“When you know that your doctor is saying it’s safe enough for me, it’s safe enough for my patients, it helps people address some of their concerns,” said Dr. Nielsen.

Dr. Klein said that one-on-one conversations can lead to more vaccinations when they’re coming from someone the patient can trust.

“They can make it personal, they can make it fit you so that your decision-making can be specific to you,” said Dr. Klein.

Sedgwick County is working to get more doctor’s offices signed up to distribute the COVID vaccine. Statewide, half of the primary care physicians who normally give out routine vaccinations are signed up to give out the COVID vaccine.

If you have questions about the vaccine, call your doctor or health department.