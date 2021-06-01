Click here for coronavirus updates

COVID-19 vaccines will be available at Riverfest

Coronavirus in Kansas

FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is excited to partner with Riverfest 2021, to offer COVID-19 vaccines. The department will offer free vaccines June 4-5, 2021, at 223 S. Main. No appointment is necessary.

All clinics will offer Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is available to people age 12 and older; the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is available to people age 18 or older.

Vaccine Hours during Riverfest:

Friday, June 4, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (open one hour later)

Saturday, June 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (open one hour earlier)

Mobile Clinics are offered by SCHD staff and continue to be open on a first-come, first-serve (walk-in) basis. No appointment is necessary.

Mobile Clinics:

  • Tuesday, June 1, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Maize Middle School, 4600 N. Maize Rd., Maize
  • Wednesday, June 2 – 3 to 6 p.m. – Heart of Christ United Methodist Church, 856 S. Green St., Wichita
  • Friday, June 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Pathway Church, 2001 N. Maize Rd., Wichita
  • Saturday, June 5, 1 to 4 p.m. – Bethany United Methodist Church, 1601 S. Main St., Wichita
  • Monday, June 7, 3 to 7 p.m. – Cheney Fire Department, 525 N. Main St., Cheney
  • Tuesday, June 8, 2 to 6 p.m. – Riverview Baptist Church, 844 W. 53rd St. N., Wichita
  • Wednesday, June 9, 2 to 4 p.m. – Clearwater Senior Center, 921 E. Janet Ave., Clearwater

Partner Clinics:

  • Sunday, June 6, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. – St. Mark Cathedral, 1018 N. Dellrose, Wichita
  • Sunday, June 13, 1 to 4 p.m., Chisolm Trail Church of Christ, 5833 E. 37th St. N., Wichita

