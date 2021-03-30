COVID-19 variant cases found in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County health officials have confirmed three cases of the COVID-19 variant have been confirmed in the area.

“With the confirmation of the B.1.1.7 variant in Shawnee County and the recent uptick of COVID-19 cases in Shawnee County and across the nation, it is important that we as a community continue to do what we can to limit the spread of the virus. It’s important to not get complacent; we continue to promote proper mask wear and encourage all eligible Shawnee County residents to get vaccinated when they are able.” DR. ERIN LOCKE, SHAWNEE COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER

These are the first cases of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant in Shawnee County, and three of the only 30 cases statewide. The Shawnee County Health Department confirmed the variant cases with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, who conducted genome sequencing to test for the B.1.1.7 variant in its laboratory.

The Centers for Disease Control have said those who contract the variant have a higher likelihood of severe disease and increased levels of transmission.

The Shawnee County Health Department said anyone who experiences COVID-19 symptoms or is exposed to a confirmed positive patient should get tested for coronavirus. Anyone interested can set up a test appointment by clicking here.