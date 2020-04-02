COVID-19 yet to hit Kansas budget; March taxes $8.6M short

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has yet to fully hit the Kansas state budget. Tax collections fell only $8.6 million short of expectations in March.
The state Department of Revenue reported Wednesday that tax collections last month were $523.4 million when the state projected collections of $532 million. The shortfall was 1.6%.
The lower-than-expected revenues can be attributed largely to insurance companies paying the state tax on their premiums early.
State officials expect job losses and a decrease in economic activity to cut into state revenues starting next month. Gov. Laura Kelly issued a statewide stay-at-home order in that is effect until April 19.
